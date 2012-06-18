(Adds background, details)
* Oaktree willing to restart talks if terms are acceptable
* Jakks shares fall as much as 5.5 pct
June 18 Oaktree Capital Management LP ended
talks over a standstill and confidentiality agreement with
toymaker Jakks Pacific Inc after the two parties failed
to agree on terms, posing a fresh obstacle in the private equity
firm's pursuit of the company.
Jakks shares fell as much as 5.5 percent on the Nasdaq. They
were trading down 1.6 percent at $18.23 on Monday afternoon,
well below the $20 per share that Oaktree offered last
September.
A standstill pact would have capped Oaktree's stake in
Jakks, which is trying to fend off a hostile takeover, while a
confidentiality agreement would have encouraged the toymaker to
open its books to the private equity firm.
Oaktree wrote to the Jakks' board on Friday saying it would
be willing to restart discussions if the terms were acceptable,
Jakks said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission.
Oaktree, which was unavailable for comment on its plans for
Jakks, held about 5 percent of Jakks as on May 7, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
Jakks also declined to comment.
Jakks moved to appease shareholders in April by agreeing to
discuss Oaktree's $670 million offer and outlined plans to buy
back shares to put pressure on the private equity firm to raise
its bid.
The toy maker had also agreed to provide information
requested by Oaktree subject to the signing of a confidentiality
agreement.
Gregory Taxin, managing director at shareholder Clinton
Group Inc, was one of prominent critics of the company's
reluctance to talk to Oaktree.
Taxin had urged the company to run an auction to sell itself
and said in April there was speculation that Oaktree had raised
its offer in private talks with Jakks.
The maker of Pokemon toys has repeatedly spurned the private
equity firm's advances and adopted a poison pill takeover
defense in March.
The company owns licenses to make toys under the
Nickelodeon, Warner Bros, Ultimate Fighting Championship, Hello
Kitty, Graco and Cabbage Patch Kids labels.
(Reporting by Juhi Arora in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)
((juhi.arora@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780;
outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5800; Reuters Messaging:
juhi.arora.reuters.com@reuters.net