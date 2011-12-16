(Follows alerts)
Dec 16 Toymaker Jakks Pacific Inc
slashed its full-year outlook saying sales have been
disappointing so far in the key holiday selling season.
The company now expects full-year adjusted earnings of 37-40
cents a share, on sales of $660 million. It had earlier forecast
a profit of $1.32-$1.35 a share on sales of $770-$775 million.
Analysts were expecting the company to earn $1.34 a share on
sales of $768.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the company -- which makes toys under brands like
Pokemon, Hello Kitty and The Smurfs -- were halted pending the
announcement. They closed at $17.35 on Friday on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Abhishek Takle in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj
Nair)