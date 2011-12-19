Dec 19 Jakks Pacific Inc's shares
slumped to their lowest levels in over 16 months, after the
toymaker slashed its full-year outlook late on Friday, citing
disappointing sales at the start of the holiday season.
Shares of the company -- which makes toys under brands such
as Pokemon, Hello Kitty and The Smurfs -- were trading down as
much as 21 percent at $13.67 in Monday morning trade on Nasdaq.
"While we are not surprised the company will miss its prior
earnings guidance, we do believe the magnitude of the miss is
dramatic and shocking," BMO Capital Market analyst Gerrick
Johnson wrote in a client note.
Jakks' new products, including the I Am TPain Microphone,
BIG Hands and the Max Force line of toy blasters, were
unsuccessful in the market, Johnson said.
On Friday, Jakks had forecast full-year adjusted earnings of
37-40 cents a share, on sales of $660 million, well below its
earlier forecast of $1.32-$1.35 a share on sales of $770-$775
million.
(Reporting by Chris Jonathan Peters in Bangalore; Editing by
Anil D'Silva)
(Created by Chris Peters)