* Adopts poison pill in response to Oaktree Capital
* Sets poison pill trigger at 10 percent
* Says rights plan will continue until March 4, 2013
March 5 Jakks Pacific Inc's board
adopted a "poison pill" defense strategy against takeover
overtures made by Oaktree Capital Management, saying it would
trigger a rights agreement if any party bought 10 percent of its
stock.
Last March, Oaktree made an unsolicited $20-a-share cash bid
for Jakks. It publicly disclosed its bid in
September.
Jakks later rejected Oaktree's proposal, calling the $670
million bid "inadequate."
Oaktree owns 5 percent of Jakks stock.
"The board adopted the rights plan in response to Oaktree
Capital Management's unsolicited and highly conditional
indication of interest as well as a recent indication by Oaktree
that it may accumulate additional shares of the Company's stock
in the open market," Jakks said in a statement.
Shares of Jakks, which makes products under brands such as
Pokemon, Hello Kitty and The Smurfs, closed at $15.52 on Monday
on the Nasdaq, about 22 percent below Oaktree's offer price.
(Reporting by Abhishek Takle in Bangalore; Editing by Derek
Caney)