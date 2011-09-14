(Corrects to clarify Oaktree's bid is not hostile)

* $20/share offer at 25 pct premium to Jakks last close

* Fund says no alternative but to make proposal public

Sept 13 Oaktree Capital Management Funds launched a bid for toymaker Jakks Pacific for about $670 million, and the fund sent the company's board a letter on Tuesday with the intent of making the planned deal public.

The $20-a-share in cash offer by the fund, which holds a near 5 percent stake in the company, is at a 25 percent premium to Jakks' $16 close on Tuesday on Nasdaq.

Jakks, which received a going-private proposal from Oaktree in March, turned down the offer repeatedly, the fund said in the letter.

"We are left with no acceptable alternative but to make it known publicly that we are prepared to acquire, through the Oaktree Funds, all of the company's outstanding common shares," it added. (Reporting by Gowri Jayakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Anshuman Daga)