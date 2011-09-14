* $20/share offer at 25 pct premium to Jakks last close
* Fund says may go hostile if needed
* Willing to raise offer price, it says
Sept 13 Oaktree Capital Management Funds sent a
letter to Jakks Pacific on Tuesday, outlining its
intention to buy the toymaker and take it private in a $670
million deal, after repeated rebuffs from the company since the
offer was made in March.
Los Angeles-based Oaktree said it was willing to
raise its offer if Jakks could "demonstrate to us further value
over the course of our due diligence process."
The current $20-a-share in cash offer by the fund, which
holds a near 5 percent stake in the company, is at a 25 percent
premium to Jakks' $16 close on Tuesday on Nasdaq.
"Since the time of our initial discussions in
March, macro-economic conditions have deteriorated
significantly, and the company's prospects have not improved,"
the letter said.
Malibu, California-based Jakks, which makes products under
brands like Pokemon, Hello Kitty and The Smurfs, posted a profit
that topped market expectations in July, as sales rose 7 percent
for the first time in two years.
The company, which competes with larger rivals Mattel Inc
and Hasbro Inc , has repeatedly rebuffed
Oaktree's offer since March, the fund said in the letter.
The fund said it was prepared to take its offer directly to
Jakks shareholders should the need arise.
" We are left with no acceptable alternative but to
make it known publicly that we are prepared to acquire, through
the Oaktree Funds, all of the company's outstanding common
shares," Oaktree wrote in the letter.
Jakks could not immediately be reached for comment.
