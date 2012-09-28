Sept 28 Toy-maker Jakks Pacific Inc
cut its full-year 2012 outlook due to low domestic sales and
higher costs, sending its shares down as much as 10 percent in
after-market trading.
The company, which makes products under brands such as
Pokemon, Hello Kitty and The Smurfs, now expects an adjusted
full-year profit of between 68 cents per share and 74 cents per
share. It had earlier forecast earnings of between $1.04 per
share and $1.08 per share.
Jakks also cut its 2012 revenue forecast to between $690
million and $700 million from the earlier range of $720 million
to $728 million.
In addition, if the company does not achieve adjusted
earnings of at least 74 cents per share during the year, it will
have to take a non-cash charge of $3.45 per share on account of
the impairment of its deferred tax assets.
Jakks Pacific shares were trading at $13.30 in extended
trading, after closing at $14.57 on the Nasdaq on Friday.