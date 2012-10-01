BRIEF-U.S. Oil Sands Inc announces agreement with service providers
* U.S. Oil Sands Inc announces agreement with service providers and PR spring project update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 28 Toy-maker Jakks Pacific Inc cut its full-year 2012 outlook due to low domestic sales and higher costs, sending its shares down as much as 10 percent in after-market trading.
The company, which makes products under brands such as Pokemon, Hello Kitty and The Smurfs, now expects an adjusted full-year profit of between 68 cents per share and 74 cents per share. It had earlier forecast earnings of between $1.04 per share and $1.08 per share.
Jakks also cut its 2012 revenue forecast to between $690 million and $700 million from the earlier range of $720 million to $728 million.
In addition, if the company does not achieve adjusted earnings of at least 74 cents per share during the year, it will have to take a non-cash charge of $3.45 per share on account of the impairment of its deferred tax assets.
Jakks Pacific shares were trading at $13.30 in extended trading, after closing at $14.57 on the Nasdaq on Friday.
Feb 17 Citigroup Inc's board of directors cut Chief Executive Officer Michael Corbat's compensation by 6 percent last year after the bank missed financial targets and one-third of its voting shareholders disapproved of his prior pay package.
* John goetz, Paul Casey, Lowy Gunnewiek and Samrat Karnik has resigned from board of directors of company effective immediately