TOKYO Nov 23 Japan Airlines (JAL) said
on Saturday it will pull Boeing 787 Dreamliners from two
international routes after the U.S. aircraft maker notified it
of icing problems in engines produced by General Electric
.
Japanese carrier said Boeing notified airlines not to
fly aircraft with GE's GEnx Series engines near storm clouds
following a recent incident in which a 747 aircraft experienced
a loss of thrust after flying through anvil cloud.
As a result, JAL will replace Dreamliners on its Tokyo-Delhi
and Tokyo-Singapore flights with other types of aircraft while
also dropping a plan to use 787s for its Tokyo-Sydney route from
December.
JAL will continue to fly 787s for other international and
domestic routes, which are unlikely to be affected by
cumulonimbus cloud for the time being.