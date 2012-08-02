BRIEF-Callinize Inc files to say it raised about $15.8 million in equity financing
* Callinize Inc files to say it raised about $15.8 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2l8g8OI)
TOKYO Aug 2 Japan Airlines is unlikely to be able to achieve a previously stated goal of securing stable shareholders to hold at least 10 percent of its stock before its planned listing, Chairman Emeritus Kazuo Inamori told a briefing on Thursday.
Japan Airlines is planning to re-list its shares on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in September following a roughly $8 billion initial public offering, sources with knowledge of the matter have told Reuters. (Reporting by Nathan Layne; Editing by Michael Watson)
* Callinize Inc files to say it raised about $15.8 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2l8g8OI)
* In its SREP decision the European Central Bank has set a bank-specific minimum capital requirement of 8.15 percent for 2017 CET1 ratio
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, February 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed National Commercial Bank Jamaica Limited's (NCBJ) ratings as follows: --Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs at 'B'; Outlook Stable; --Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs at 'B'; --Viability Rating at 'b'; --Support Rating at '4'; --Support Rating Floor at 'B'. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS and VR The bank's IDRs and VR reflect the high influence of the operating environme