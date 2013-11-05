TOKYO Nov 5 Japan's government on Tuesday said it was sticking to a handout of new landing rights at Tokyo's Haneda airport that Japan Airlines complained was unfair because it gave local rival ANA Holdings twice as many of the lucrative slots.

Japan's aviation regulators responded to a request from JAL for a review of the allocation submitted a month ago, sticking to its decision to give JAL five new slots compared with 11 for ANA.

"It's water under the bridge," Shigenori Hiraoka, Director of aviation industries at Japan's Civil Aviation Bureau, told Reuters. The bureau has never revised slot allocations, he said.