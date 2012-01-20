(Adds background)

TOKYO Jan 20 Merrill Lynch Japan Securities and Morgan Stanley MUFG Securities have been chosen as underwriters for the overseas part of the planned initial public offering of Japan Airlines, a government-backed fund said on Friday.

The fund, the Enterprise Turnaround Initiative Corp of Japan (ETIC), invested 350 billion yen ($4.54 billion) in the airline following its bankruptcy in 2010 and has been preparing to recoup taxpayer funds through an IPO.

ETIC tapped Nomura Holdings Inc and Daiwa Securities Group Inc as global coordinators in August last year and had been searching for banks to help with the global part of the offering.

Merrill Lynch Japan is a unit of Bank of America Corp , while Morgan Stanley MUFG is a joint venture between Morgan Stanley and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group , Japan's largest bank.

JAL is planning to raise more than 500 billion yen ($6.5 billion) ahead of its re-listing, which ETIC aims to carry out between September and December, a person with knowledge of the matter told Reuters earlier this month.

The public offering is expected to rank as Japan's largest since Dai-Ichi Life Insurance raised 1 trillion yen in 2010.

JAL emerged from bankruptcy last March after slashing 16,000 jobs, cutting pension benefits and paring its international and domestic routes, and logged a record operating profit of 188.4 billion yen for the financial year that ended last March 31. ($1 = 77.0700 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Nathan Layne; Editing by Michael Watson)