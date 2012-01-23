(Follows alerts)

Jan 24 Japan Airlines Co. plans to approach trading companies, lenders and others for purchase of its stock as it prepares to relist, the Nikkei said.

But the shares may be a hard sell, especially since many companies incurred losses on their past JAL shareholdings in the run-up to the airline's January 2010 bankruptcy protection filing, the daily said.

JAL has rebuilt under the government-backed Enterprise Turnaround Initiative Corp. of Japan, which supplied 350 billion yen ($4.54 billion) to the carrier and now holds a 96.5 percent interest, Nikkei said.

The airline aims to file for approval to relist in July and a stock offering is expected in September, the business daily said.

JAL wants stable shareholders to account for 20 percent of the investor base and may ask 20-30 firms for their cooperation, the daily said.

Airline executives will approach officials at trading houses Mitsubishi Corp., Mitsui & Co., Sumitomo Corp. , Itochu Corp., Marubeni Corp. and Sojitz Corp., the Nikkei reported.

JAL will also talk to major lenders Mizuho Corporate Bank , Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp, the paper said.

However, bank executives were apparently reluctant to take on JAL stock, the daily said.