* Plan aims to boost international routes -sources
* Berlin talks yield "mutual understanding" -sources
* Wants shares in hands of stable shareholders -sources
* BA/Iberia owner IAG says would be interested in investing
By Nathan Layne and Emi Emoto
TOKYO, March 29 Japan Airlines is planning to
tap Australia's Qantas Airways, British Airways owner
IAG and other members of the Oneworld alliance as
investors in a listing expected to be worth at least $6 billion,
three people with knowledge of the carrier's strategy said.
Japan Airlines (JAL) is planning to raise a minimum of 500
billion yen ($6.03 billion) in a relisting of its shares in
Tokyo that could come as early as September, sources have told
Reuters.
The IPO would allow a state-backed fund to recoup the 350
billion yen it injected into the company after its bankruptcy in
2010.
The former national flag carrier is eager to secure a group
of stable shareholders and in Japan it is targeting banks,
trading companies and other business partners as possible
investors in the IPO.
IAG, formed by the merger of British Airways and Iberia,
said it would consider taking a stake in JAL through the IPO.
"JAL has done a great job in restructuring its business. IAG
would look closely at investing in JAL and wouldn't rule it out
at this stage," it said in a statement emailed to Reuters.
The move to add Oneworld members to its roster of
shareholders is aimed at bolstering overseas routes, a key plank
of its rebuilding strategy. It would also help JAL reach a
target of putting 10 to 20 percent of its stock in stable hands.
Last week, JAL's chairman, Masaru Onishi, met with the CEO
of Qantas, Alan Joyce, IAG's Willie Walsh and other Oneworld
leaders at a gathering in Berlin. Onishi explained JAL's
recovery from bankruptcy and its business strategy, one of the
sources said.
MUTUAL UNDERSTANDING
JAL has not yet officially filed for its IPO and regulations
restrict Onishi and other JAL executives from soliciting
investments or talking in detail about its IPO plans at this
stage. But the context of such conversations is clear, the
people said.
"There is a mutual understanding without the issue being
explicitly addressed," said one of the sources, all of whom
spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the
matter. "This is a move to secure stable shareholders."
JAL officials declined to comment.
The Japanese carrier views British Airways as a key
component of its European strategy. Last month the two agreed to
a revenue-sharing deal for flights between Europe and Japan,
expanding the choice of flights.
JAL and Qantas are joint investors in budget airline
start-up Jetstar Japan and have code-sharing agreements on
international routes.
JAL joined Oneworld in 2007, one of the three major global
alliances that pool frequent flyer miles and feed passengers
between airlines. Other members include Cathay Pacific Airways
, American Airlines and Finnair.
Qantas and IAG are seen as the two most likely to invest,
given their size and status as core members of Oneworld. But JAL
will continue talking with all members in the hopes they will
participate in the IPO, one of the sources said.
Any commitment would likely be limited to a few percent and
be viewed by both sides more as a way to bolster ties rather
than as a financial investment. Japanese law limits foreign
ownership in an airline to a one-third stake.
"It is not clear yet whether an investment will be 1
percent, 2 percent or even 10 percent. It all depends on the
partner," said one of the sources. "We want to build stronger
ties."
OVERSEAS BENT, BURNED BANKS
Fostering Oneworld relationships is important for JAL as it
seeks to boost its seat capacity on international routes by 25
percent over the next five years, offsetting an expected decline
on routes in its sluggish domestic market.
Securing the support of its overseas partners for the IPO
could also take on a new importance if interest from domestic
partners fails to materialise.
Creditor banks were burned before in the carrier's
bankruptcy and are under pressure to reduce shareholdings to
meet tougher global capital rules. They are particularly wary of
investing in JAL, the sources said.
"The interest from banks is not so strong," one of the
sources said.
The state-backed fund, the Enterprise Turnaround Initiative
Corp of Japan (ETIC), holds 96.5 percent of JAL after injecting
350 billion yen in the wake of its collapse in 2010 with about
$25 billion in debts.
Nomura Holdings Inc and Daiwa Securities Group Inc
are joint global coordinators for the public offering,
which will be Japan's largest since Dai-Ichi Life Insurance
raised 1 trillion yen in 2010.
JAL emerged from bankruptcy a year ago after slashing 16,000
jobs, cutting pension benefits and paring its international and
domestic routes. It logged a record operating profit of 188.4
billion yen for the 2010 financial year.
But the airline's recovery has been built in large part on
cost-cutting and mass debt forgiveness and it faces a tough
challenge in selling investors on its ability to deliver profits
once it is out of state hands.
The notoriously cut-throat industry claimed one of its key
Oneworld partners in American Airlines, which filed for
bankruptcy protection late last year.
