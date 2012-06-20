(Refiles to fix text formatting, Japan Airlines Reuters
By Nathan Layne
TOKYO, June 20 Japan Airlines, targeting to
raise roughly $8 billion in the world's second-biggest initial
public offering this year, will apply as early as Wednesday to
re-list its shares in September, people with knowledge of the
matter said.
The IPO underscores the former national carrier's emergence
from bankruptcy with record profits. The sale will be second in
size to social networking giant Facebook's $16 billion
offering this year, and the seventh-largest ever in Japan in yen
terms, according to Thomson Reuters data.
The Japanese government, which injected 350 billion yen
($4.44 billion) into Japan Airlines (JAL) after it
collapsed in January 2010 with $25 billion in debts, stands to
double its investment if the IPO, slated for mid-September, is
completed without a hitch.
JAL may submit its IPO application to the Tokyo Stock
Exchange after its annual shareholder meeting on Wednesday,
according to the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity
because the application process is not public.
A JAL spokeswoman said she could not confirm whether the
carrier would apply to re-list on Wednesday.
The Enterprise Turnaround Initiative Corporation of Japan,
the state-backed fund that owns 96.5 percent of the airline,
declined to comment.
The ETIC is required by its own rules to sell its stake by
January 2013, or three years after taking control of JAL.
The fund is aiming to raise 600 to 700 billion yen in the
IPO, the sources said. That would value it higher than its chief
Japanese rival All Nippon Airways, which has a market
value of about 570 billion yen.
MASSIVE RESTRUCTURING
JAL's strong recovery out of bankruptcy came on the back of
a massive restructuring which included trimming 16,000 jobs,
elimination of routes and pension benefit cuts. It also
benefitted from debt forgiveness and lower depreciation costs
thanks to a massive write-off of its fleet and other assets.
It logged a record operating profit of 204.9 billion yen in
the year ended in March. That put it roughly on par with United
Continental Holdings, which recorded a profit of $2.4
billion in 2011.
But analysts are skeptical that JAL can maintain such a high
level of profitability with labour and other costs set to rise
and low-cost carriers challenging larger rivals.
In another hurdle for the IPO, JAL has struggled to secure
the support of banks, trading houses and other domestic business
partners targeted as long-term stable shareholders. Those firms
have been wary of investing in JAL again after the 2010
bankruptcy and delisting, according to sources.
JAL has been sounding out Australia's Qantas Airways
, British Airways owner IAG and other members
of the Oneworld alliance to take a stake in the IPO, sources
have said.
($1 = 78.9100 Japanese yen)
