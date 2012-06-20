* JAL submits re-listing application - source
* IPO expected to be worth 600-700 bln yen - sources
* Govt set to double investment in successful exit
* Seen as rare successful case of state-led restructuring
By Nathan Layne and Chikafumi Hodo
TOKYO, June 20 Japan Airlines applied on
Wednesday to re-list its shares in September after it has raised
about $8 billion in an initial public offering, doubling the
government's investment in a rare successful case of state-led
restructuring in Japan.
The carrier, which rebounded sharply from bankruptcy and is
booking record profits, submitted its application to the Tokyo
Stock Exchange after an annual shareholder meeting, a person
with knowledge of the matter said.
JAL is looking to raise 600-700 billion yen ($7.6-$8.9
billion) in the IPO, sources have said, which would make it the
second biggest offering this year after social networking giant
Facebook's $16 billion IPO, and the seventh-largest ever
in Japan. The listing is expected in mid-September.
A successful IPO at that valuation would allow the
government to make a handsome profit on the 350 billion yen a
state-backed fund injected into the airline following its
bankruptcy in January 2010 with $25 billion in debts.
JAL's revival is not without controversy.
Chief domestic rival All Nippon Airways has started
to publicly question whether state support has created an unfair
playing field, pointing to a massive tax credit that could allow
JAL to forgo corporate tax payments for another eight years.
But to some observers JAL represents a rare success story,
in sharp contrast to a common approach by both the state and the
country's top lenders of propping up ailing firms with funds
without pushing for tough restructuring.
"JAL's quick turnaround can change the impression of Japan.
In the past, there was a perception that any revival scheme in
Japan took a lot of time," said Hideyuki Ishiguro, assistant
manager at Okasan Securities' investment strategy department.
A JAL spokeswoman said she could not confirm whether the
carrier had applied on Wednesday to re-list. The Tokyo Stock
Exchange also declined to comment. Official confirmation
normally comes once applications have been approved.
The Enterprise Turnaround Initiative Corporation of Japan,
the state-backed fund that owns 96.5 percent of JAL and is
required by law to sell its stake by next January, or three
years after its investment, declined to comment.
MASSIVE RESTRUCTURING
JAL's strong recovery out of bankruptcy has come on the back
of a massive restructuring that cost 16,000 jobs, several routes
and cuts to pension benefits. It was also helped by debt
forgiveness and lower depreciation costs thanks to a write-off
of its fleet and other assets.
It posted record operating profit of 204.9 billion yen in
the year to end-March - roughly on par with industry leader
United Continental Holdings, which made a profit of $2.4
billion last year.
But analysts doubt JAL can keep up that level of
profitability with labour and other costs set to rise and
low-cost carriers starting to build a presence in Japan. JAL
itself projects its operating profit will fall to 150 billion
yen in the current year to next March.
"I'm highly sceptical whether they can maintain this high
level of profitability, especially after the IPO," said Tsutomu
Noda, managing director and co-Japan representative of
restructuring advisory firm AlixPartners Asia. "The biggest
issue for the IPO is what's the equity story. The airline
industry is suffering from many negative factors such as
recession, fuel cost increases and tougher competition."
AlixPartners consulted for JAL in 2010 when it was working
with creditors in a bid to avoid bankruptcy.
STABLE SHAREHOLDERS
In another hurdle for the IPO, JAL has struggled to secure
the support of banks, insurers and other domestic business
partners to help it meet its goal of putting at least 10 percent
of its stock in the hands of stable, long-term shareholders.
Those firms are now weighing the prospects of ensuring good
ties with JAL against the risk of investing in such a volatile
industry and potentially saddling their balance sheets with
equity losses again, sources have said.
"We feel frustrated. Our shareholding was reduced to just a
scrap of paper," said a top executive at an insurer which saw
its shares of JAL reduced to zero in the 2010 bankruptcy. "I
think everyone shares the same feeling of anger. But we still
have to consider whether to buy the stock without any prejudice
since airlines are big customers of ours."
JAL has sounded out Australia's Qantas Airways,
British Airways owner IAG and other members of the
Oneworld alliance to take a stake in the IPO, sources have said.
Fostering Oneworld relationships is viewed as important for
JAL as it seeks to boost its seat capacity on international
routes by 25 percent over the next five years, offsetting
expected weakness on domestic routes.
