TOKYO Aug 3 Japan Airlines will raise about 663
billion yen ($8.5 billion) in its initial public offering,
nearly doubling the investment of a state-backed fund which
injected capital into the airline after its bankruptcy in 2010,
according to a regulatory filing.
In the filing, Japan Airlines disclosed an estimated per
share price of 3,790 yen. Based on that price, the stake held by
the state-backed Enterprise Turnaround Initiative Corp of Japan
(ETIC) is worth 663 billion yen.
The ETIC is planning to sell its entire stake in the IPO.
JAL said in a separate filing that it would decide on the
final IPO price on Sept. 10 after gauging investor demand during
a book-building period.
($1 = 78.2150 Japanese yen)
