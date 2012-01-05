TOKYO Jan 5 Japan Airlines Co plans to
list its shares in an initial public offering that could raise
as much as 1 trillion yen ($13 billion), Bloomberg reported on
Thursday, citing two people familiar with the matter.
A JAL spokesman declined to comment. A government-backed
turnaround body hired Nomura Holdings Inc and Daiwa
Securities Group Inc in July as advisers on plans to
re-list shares in the carrier, which filed for bankruptcy
protection in January 2010.
The IPO could take place as early as September, Bloomberg
said.
($1 = 76.7400 Japanese yen)
