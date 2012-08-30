* JAL sets book-building range at 3,500 to 3,790 yen per
share
* At top end JAL has PER of 5.3, versus industry average of
16
* Final price to be set on Sept. 10 after gauging demand
By Nathan Layne
TOKYO, Aug 30 Japan Airlines said on Thursday it
would raise up to 663 billion yen ($8.4 billion) in its initial
public offering after setting the indicative price range for
what will rank as the world's second-largest IPO this year after
Facebook Inc.
The airline, which is scheduled to relist its shares on the
Tokyo Stock Exchange on Sept. 19, said the price would be set
between 3,500 yen and 3,790 yen after sounding out investors
during a one-week book-building process that starts on Friday.
The top end of the range is equal to the preliminary
reference price of 3,790 yen disclosed when Japan Airlines
officially announced on Aug. 3 that it would relist its stock, a
move that underscores its strong recovery less than three years
after it tumbled into bankruptcy with $25 billion in debt.
The listing will allow a state-backed fund to exit its
investment in the former national flag carrier with a tidy
profit. The fund, the Enterprise Turnaround Initiative
Corporation of Japan (ETIC), owns 96.5 percent of JAL after
injecting 350 billion yen worth of taxpayer funds in 2010 to
keep the airline operating while it restructured.
For the business year ended in March, JAL booked a 205
billion yen operating profit, placing it at the top of the
notoriously volatile industry. JAL is forecasting profit will
drop to 150 billion yen in the current year.
The strong rebound in profitability followed a massive
restructuring that eliminated a third of its workforce, scrapped
unprofitable routes, slashed pensions and retired ageing and
fuel-guzzling jumbo jets.
The airline also benefits from a lower interest burden
stemming from debt waivers, smaller depreciation costs following
a write-down of its fleet, and a $4.5 billion tax credit that it
can use to offset corporate tax for the remainder of the decade.
Those favourable provisions have sparked criticism from
domestic rival All Nippon Airways, which has been
lobbying for measures such as preferential allocation of landing
slots to level what it claims is an unfair playing field.
At the top end of the range, JAL would trade at a
price-to-earnings ratio of 5.3, based on its profit forecast for
the current business year. That is cheaper than the industry
average of nearly 16, according to Thomson Reuters data.
($1 = 78.7400 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Nathan Layne; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim and Edmund
Klamann)