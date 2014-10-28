Oct 28 Casual-dining chain operator J. Alexander's Holdings Inc filed with U.S. regulators on Tuesday to raise up to $75 million in an initial public offering of its common stock.

The Nashville, Tennessee-based company listed Stephens Inc, KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc and Stifel, Nicolaus & Co among underwriters to the IPO. (1.usa.gov/1wA3B7u)

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different. (Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)