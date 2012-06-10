KINGSTON, June 10 World and Olympic
record-breaking sprinter Usain Bolt emerged unscathed from a car
accident in the Jamaican capital on Sunday and was resting at
home, authorities said.
Bolt, 25, had just returned to his Caribbean nation on
Saturday after beating Jamaican rival Astafa Powell in the 100
meters event at last week's Oslo Diamond League competition.
He crashed his BMW coupe after leaving a party in the
capital, Kingston, shortly before dawn, police said.
His publicist, Carole Beckford, told reporters Bolt was not
hurt in the accident and was resting at home.
Police said the cause of the pre-dawn crash was still under
investigation.
Bolt, a three-time Olympic gold medalist, is the world
record and Olympic record holder in both the 100 meters and 200
meters. He is currently preparing for the Jamaica National
Championship, which serves as a trial for selecting Jamaica's
team to this summer's Olympic Games in London.
Popularly known as "Lightning Bolt," the charismatic Bolt
was involved in a previous crash back in 2009 when he totaled
another BMW after swerving into a ditch along Jamaica's busy
North Coast Highway.
Bolt suffered minor injuries to his feet in that accident
and was back in training weeks later.
(Reporting By Horace Helps; Editing by Tom Brown and Sandra
Maler)