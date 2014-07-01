(Repeats with no change to headline or text)
By Davide Scigliuzzo
NEW YORK, July 1 (IFR) - Investors gave Jamaica a strong
vote of confidence on Tuesday, placing US$4bn of orders for the
Caribbean nation's new dollar bond, seen a milestone in the
nation's economic recovery.
The SEC-registered issue, Jamaica's first new international
benchmark bond since 2008, follows an IMF program and two
domestic bond restructurings in the last four years.
The country raised US$800m through the bond, which priced at
a coupon of 7.625%, the sovereign's lowest ever on an
international bond issue.
Proceeds from the issue will repay upcoming debt maturities,
including a 10.5% 150m bond due in October 2014 and a 9.0%
US$300m note due in June 2015.
According to a source familiar with the government's
thinking, the remaining funds will likely be used to retire some
of the country's other high-coupon bonds outstanding.
Rated Caa3 By Moody's and B- by S&P and Fitch, the new notes
have a final maturity in 2025, but will amortize in three equal
installments in 2023, 2024 and 2025.
The strong order book, driven by real-money accounts,
allowed Jamaica to set final terms at 7.625%, below the revised
guidance range of 7.75%-8.00% and tight to initial price
thoughts (IPTs) of low 8%s.
The sovereign appeared to offer a concession of just 7.5bp
over its outstanding 9.25% 2025 notes, which were spotted
trading at a yield of around 7.55% before the new deal was
announced.
The new notes were trading up in the grey market on Tuesday,
quoted up between 0.75 and 1.2 points, according to a trader.
BNP Paribas and Citigroup are the bookrunners on the
transaction.
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Natalie Harrison)