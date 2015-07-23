NEW YORK, July 23 (IFR) - Jamaica has set final yields on a US$2bn dual-tranche bond sale after order books swelled to US$4.5bn on Thursday.

The Caribbean nation, rated Caa2/B/B-, launched a US$1.35bn 2028 bond to yield 6.75% and a US$650m 2045 bond to yield 7.875%.

Leads Bank of America and Citigroup had earlier released guidance at 6.75%-6.875% on the 2028 and 8% area (+/-0.125) on the longer-dated bond.

Proceeds are being used in part to retire some US$3bn in PetroCaribe debt owed to Venezuela at a price of US$1.5bn. (Reporting by Paul Kilby; Editing by Marc Carnegie)