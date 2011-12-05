* New prime minister was sworn in on Oct. 23
* Election could make his term very short-lived
* Formal nominations set for Dec. 12
By Horace Helps
KINGSTON, Dec 4 Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew
Holness, who took office less than two months ago, announced on
Sunday that the Caribbean island nation will hold general
elections on Dec. 29.
Holness, who was just sworn in on Oct. 23 when former Prime
Minister Bruce Golding stepped down as premier of the heavily
indebted country, announced the election on a visit to the
south-central town of Mandeville where he spoke before a crowd
of supporters of the ruling Jamaica Labour Party (JLP).
"We are ready for progress, ready for development and ready
for a positive future," Holness said.
Holness, 39 and Jamaica's youngest prime minister ever, was
appointed by JLP lawmakers to succeed Golding when he decided
to step down after four years in office amid mounting criticism
over economic issues and his handling of a politically charged
U.S. request for the extradition of a notorious Jamaican gang
leader.
Buffeted by the global economic crisis, Jamaica turned to
the International Monetary Fund in 2010 for an $1.27 billion
economic lifeline. Future economic growth faces many challenges
including endemic crime and corruption, and widespread
unemployment and underemployment.
Holness, who served as education minister before his
appointment as premier, was required by the Jamaican
Constitution to hold elections in 2012 and he could now become
the shortest serving leader in the nation's history.
The opposition People's National Party is headed by Portia
Simpson Miller, who served briefly as Jamaica's first female
prime minister from March 2006 to September 2007.
In his terse announcement, Holness said formal nominations
for the election would be held on Dec. 12. The country's two
main parties will each field more than 60 candidates for
parliament.
(Editing by Tom Brown and Eric Beech)