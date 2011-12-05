* New prime minister was sworn in on Oct. 23

* Election could make his term very short-lived

* Formal nominations set for Dec. 12

By Horace Helps

KINGSTON, Dec 4 Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness, who took office less than two months ago, announced on Sunday that the Caribbean island nation will hold general elections on Dec. 29.

Holness, who was just sworn in on Oct. 23 when former Prime Minister Bruce Golding stepped down as premier of the heavily indebted country, announced the election on a visit to the south-central town of Mandeville where he spoke before a crowd of supporters of the ruling Jamaica Labour Party (JLP).

"We are ready for progress, ready for development and ready for a positive future," Holness said.

Holness, 39 and Jamaica's youngest prime minister ever, was appointed by JLP lawmakers to succeed Golding when he decided to step down after four years in office amid mounting criticism over economic issues and his handling of a politically charged U.S. request for the extradition of a notorious Jamaican gang leader.

Buffeted by the global economic crisis, Jamaica turned to the International Monetary Fund in 2010 for an $1.27 billion economic lifeline. Future economic growth faces many challenges including endemic crime and corruption, and widespread unemployment and underemployment.

Holness, who served as education minister before his appointment as premier, was required by the Jamaican Constitution to hold elections in 2012 and he could now become the shortest serving leader in the nation's history.

The opposition People's National Party is headed by Portia Simpson Miller, who served briefly as Jamaica's first female prime minister from March 2006 to September 2007.

In his terse announcement, Holness said formal nominations for the election would be held on Dec. 12. The country's two main parties will each field more than 60 candidates for parliament. (Editing by Tom Brown and Eric Beech)