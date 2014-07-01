LONDON, July 1 (IFR) - The Government of Jamaica has set a
final yield of 7.625% on a US dollar-denominated bond with an
average maturity of 10 years, according to one of the lead
managers.
The sovereign, rated Caa3/B-/B-, earlier set yield guidance
of 7.75%-8.00%, revised from initial price thoughts of low 8% on
the note.
The bond has a final maturity in 2025 but will amortize in
three equal installments in 2023, 2024 and 2025.
Proceeds from the issue will be used to repay a 150m bond
maturing in 2014, refinance other indebtedness of the government
and fund new investments.
BNP Paribas and Citigroup are the bookrunners on the
transaction, which is expected to launch and price today.
(Reporting By Abhinav Ramnarayan, editing by Anil Mayre)