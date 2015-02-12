WASHINGTON Feb 12 A Jamaican man accused of
cheating elderly Americans in a lottery scheme was extradited to
the United States on Thursday, the first such action by Jamaica
in a crackdown on global fraud, the U.S. Justice Department
said.
Damion Barrett, 28, was brought to Florida, where he faced
an indictment that accused him of telling Americans they had won
a lottery, and inducing them to send him and his partners
thousands of dollars to cover fees to get their purported
winnings, the agency said.
One of his alleged partners was sentenced last year to 60
months in prison.
Justice officials said Barrett was the first citizen Jamaica
had extradited for such a scheme, many of which have been found
to be run from that country.
"The Department of Justice will find and prosecute those
responsible for fraud against American consumers, no matter
where the perpetrator resides," Joyce Branda, head of the
Justice Department's civil division, said in a statement.
The defendants allegedly sent communications as a
sweepstakes company, the U.S. Internal Revenue Service or
Federal Reserve, according to court documents.
(Reporting by Aruna Viswanatha; Editing by Richard Chang)