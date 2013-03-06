NEW YORK, March 6 Moody's Investors Service on
Wednesday cut Jamaica's sovereign foreign currency credit rating
to Caa3 from B3, citing the Caribbean nation's domestic debt
exchange as a distressed event that still leaves it with a high
debt burden.
Jamaica launched a $9.1 billion domestic debt exchange last
month to try to alleviate the financing pressures of its
sizeable debt load.
"The still high debt burden as nominal debt levels remain
unchanged since the announced restructuring did not impose any
principal haircuts," Moody's said in a statement, outlining its
reasoning for the rating action.
Moody's projected that Jamaica's 2013 debt metrics, at 119
percent of gross domestic product and 470 percent of revenues,
are among the highest of all rated sovereigns.
Earlier on Wednesday, Standard & Poor's raised Jamaica's
credit rating to CCC-plus from default, following the completion
of the exchange.