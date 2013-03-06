NEW YORK, March 6 Moody's Investors Service cut
Jamaica's sovereign foreign currency credit rating to Caa3 from
B3 on Wednesday, citing the Caribbean nation's domestic debt
exchange as a distressed event that still leaves it with a high
debt burden.
Jamaica launched a $9.1 billion domestic debt exchange last
month to try to alleviate the financing pressures of its
sizeable debt.
"The still high debt burden as nominal debt levels remain
unchanged since the announced restructuring did not impose any
principal haircuts," Moody's said in a statement, outlining its
reasoning for the rating action.
Moody's projected that Jamaica's 2013 debt metrics, at 119
percent of gross domestic product and 470 percent of revenues,
are among the highest of all rated sovereigns.
Earlier on Wednesday, Standard & Poor's raised Jamaica's
credit rating to CCC-plus from default, following the completion
of the exchange.
"Expectations of continued slow growth that will make fiscal
consolidation efforts more difficult" was a third reason for the
move, Moody's said.
Moody's highlighted that this debt exchange resulted in a
net present value loss in excess of 10 percent and is the second
distressed debt exchange investors have endured in Jamaica over
the last three years. The participation rate in the exchange was
about 99 pecent, Moody's said.
Jamaica has a stable credit outlook from Moody's, as well as
S&P. Fitch Ratings has Jamaica at CCC, upgrading them from
restricted default on March 1.
"Government gross financing needs - fiscal deficits plus
amortizations - averaged 20 percent of GDP in the last five
years. We expect financing needs will drop to less than 10
percent of GDP this year and next as the debt restructuring
pushes out upcoming maturities," Moody's said.
"Our projections indicate that the debt burden will rise
rapidly starting in 2015, posing credit concerns absent greater
growth."