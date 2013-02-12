BRIEF-Geo Group says selling 6.9 mln shares of common stock for $288.1 mln
* Geo Group- after giving effect to full exercise of option, co selling 6.9 million shares of common stock for total gross proceeds of about $288.1 million
NEW YORK Feb 12 Fitch on Tuesday cut Jamaica's sovereign credit rating to C on the country's debt exchange, following on the heels of a downgrade by Standard & Poor's earlier in the day.
If completed, the country's domestic debt exchange "would constitute a 'distressed debt exchange' (DDE)" in line with Fitch criteria, the rating agency said in a statement.
"The debt exchange announced by the government entails extension of maturities and reduction in coupons for the affected debt instruments," the agency added.
"Although the operation does not involve a 'haircut' on principal, the proposed exchange does imply an adverse change in the terms of government domestic debt."
S&P earlier in the day cut Jamaica to selective default. Moody's Investors Service rates the country B3 with a stable outlook.
* Geo Group- after giving effect to full exercise of option, co selling 6.9 million shares of common stock for total gross proceeds of about $288.1 million
CAIRO, March 9 Egypt's annual core inflation jumped to 33.1 percent in February, from 30.86 percent in January, the central bank said on Thursday.
PARIS, March 9 Shares in chipmaker STMicroelectronics slumped on Thursday, making them among the worst performers in Europe, on concerns that it could be late on supplying some components for Apple's next-generation smartphone.