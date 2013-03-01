ECB PRESIDENT MARIO DRAGHI HOLDS NEWS CONFERENCE. WATCH LIVE ON REUTERS INSIDER
March 9 WATCH LIVE HERE: http://reut.rs/2m05Hgc (Reporting by Alex Cohen)
NEW YORK, March 1 Rating agency Fitch on Friday upgraded Jamaica to CCC, saying a domestic debt exchange was done and the country's default essentially over.
"With a participation rate above 98 percent of eligible securities, Fitch considers that the National Debt Exchange (NDX) has been materially completed and the default event cured in line with Fitch's Distressed Debt Exchange (DDE) Criteria," the rating agency said in a statement.
March 9 WATCH LIVE HERE: http://reut.rs/2m05Hgc (Reporting by Alex Cohen)
SAO PAULO, March 9 Lojas Americanas SA raised 2.405 billion reais ($760.8 million) from the sale of new common and preferred shares in a restricted-efforts offer, helping Brazil's largest discount retailer reduce debt and pay for expansion.
OTTAWA, March 9 Canadian new home prices edged up at the start of the year, driven again by higher prices in the hot Toronto market, data from Statistics Canada showed on Thursday.