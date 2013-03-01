NEW YORK, March 1 Rating agency Fitch on Friday upgraded Jamaica to CCC, saying a domestic debt exchange was done and the country's default essentially over.

"With a participation rate above 98 percent of eligible securities, Fitch considers that the National Debt Exchange (NDX) has been materially completed and the default event cured in line with Fitch's Distressed Debt Exchange (DDE) Criteria," the rating agency said in a statement.