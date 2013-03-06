NEW YORK, March 6 Rating agency Standard &
Poor's on Wednesday raised Jamaica's sovereign credit rating out
of default to CCC-plus after the nation completed a domestic
debt exchange.
The outlook is stable, S&P said in a statement.
The country saw its sovereign ratings slashed to default
last month after it launched an exchange designed to grapple
with a debt load of what S&P said was above 140 percent.
More than 97 percent of eligible claims participated in the
restructuring, S&P said.
The International Monetary Fund reached a preliminary
agreement with Jamaica last month on a $750 million loan program
to help the Caribbean country carry out reforms.
But S&P said the country is still vulnerable to external
shocks.
Fitch rates the country CCC. Moody's Investors Service rates
Jamaica B3.