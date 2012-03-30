By Horance Helps
KINGSTON, March 30 Jamaica produced 29 percent
more sugar in the first two months of the present harvest than
it did during the same period last year, the Central Bank
reported.
Sugar production totaled 34,900 tonnes from mid-December to
mid-February, up from 27,000 tonnes for the first two months of
last year's harvest, the Bank of Jamaica reported on Thursday.
The harvest began in mid-December and is expected to end by
July or August, depending on climate conditions.
The Jamaican government sold its five state-run sugar mills
last year to a combination of local and foreign investors,
including the China National Complete Plant Import & Export Co
Ltd which bought the three largest plants.
The Caribbean island produced 139,600 tonnes of sugar last
year, the Central Bank said, compared with 121,100 tonnes during
the 2009-2010 harvest. That was still short of the 149,200
tonnes produced during the 2008-2009 harvest.
The industry is targeted to produce 180,000 tonnes of sugar
this year, official said at the start of the harvest in
December.
Industry officials have projected a steady rise in
production as the new investors replace old and outdated
machinery and equipment, which the government said it did not
have the money to do.
Sugar, once Jamaica's biggest earner of foreign exchange,
now trails remittances, tourism, and bauxite and alumina in
revenue earning.
