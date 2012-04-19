Iraq says it signs $500 mln electricity deal with ABB
BAGHDAD, Feb 26 Iraq signed a $500 million agreement with ABB to implement energy projects, Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi's office said in a statement on Sunday.
April 19 Jamba Inc said it plans to buy the product formulation and intellectual property for the canned Jamba energy drink from Nestle as Jamba tries to take more control of its packaged drink business.
Jamba, which operates a chain of smoothie stores, said it also plans to expand the distribution of the Jamba energy drinks beyond the Northeast, where it is sold currently.
It said on Thursday that it expects the deal to close by June 20. Financial terms were not disclosed.
While Jamba previously used only licensing agreements to sell packaged goods with its brand name, the company said it will explore joint ventures and other distribution agreements.
Jamba licenses its name to Nestle, which manufactures Jamba branded energy drinks. (Reporting By Martinne Geller in New York)
BAGHDAD, Feb 26 Iraq signed a $500 million agreement with ABB to implement energy projects, Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi's office said in a statement on Sunday.
BARCELONA, Feb 26 Nokia sees demand for the higher speed 4G network equipment to begin to recover this year, led by Japan, the company's chief executive Rajeev Suri said on Sunday, while announcing a series of contracts with telecom operators.
DUBAI, Feb 26 President Hassan Rouhani on Sunday accused his hardline critics of wanting to deprive Iranians of the basic joys of life and isolate the country, as an aide said he had decided to run for a second term, state media reported.