May 21 Jamba Inc, which operates the Jamba Juice stores, raised its full-year forecast for same-store sales and profit margin, due to strong demand for its health juices and foods, sending its shares up as much as 13 percent.

Jamba - which sells fresh juices, hot teas, fruit and veggie smoothies, frozen yogurt, breakfast wraps and sandwiches - has been spending more money on promotions and marketing to attract health-conscious people to its stores.

The company now expects comparable sales at company-owned store to rise 4 to 6 percent in fiscal 2012, up from its 3 to 4 percent it expected earlier.

"After a strong first quarter and continued momentum into the second quarter we are raising our guidance for same store sales and adjusted operating profit for the remainder of the year," Chief Executive James White said in a statement.

Jamba, which both operates and franchises stores in the United States and other countries, reported a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss earlier in May as ingredient and labor costs fell.

Shares of the company were up 6 percent at $1.97 on the Nasdaq on Monday morning. They touched a high of $2.10 earlier. (Reporting by Mihir Dalal in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)