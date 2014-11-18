BRIEF-Karnalyte Resources says board approved an annual budget of about $4.85 mln for 2017
* Karnalyte resources inc. Releases financial results for the year ended 2016 and announces plans for q1 and q2 2017
SYDNEY Nov 19 James Hardie Industries PLC , the world's biggest fiber cement products maker, on Wednesday posted a sharp increase in second quarter net operating profit, despite a slower than anticipated recovery in the U.S. housing sector.
James Hardie, which generates two-thirds of its revenue in Europe and the United States, reported net operating profit of $127.2 million for the three months ended Sept. 30, up from $51.9 million a year ago.
Chief Executive Officer Louis Gries said the 66 percent jump reflected increased volumes and higher average net sales prices across its U.S., European and Asian fiber cement businesses, which drove net sales up 12 percent for both the quarter and the half-year.
"The recovery of the U.S. housing market remains below our expectations at the beginning of the year," Gries said in a statement.
(Reporting By Jane Wardell; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
* Karnalyte resources inc. Releases financial results for the year ended 2016 and announces plans for q1 and q2 2017
WASHINGTON, March 16 While he has swallowed a big budget cut, had his chosen deputy vetoed, and been dismissed as invisible in his own building, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is playing a patient game to gain influence by avoiding public conflicts with the White House, six current and former U.S. officials said on Thursday.
* Maxim power corp. Announces 2016 financial and operating results