SYDNEY Aug 15 James Hardie Industries PLC
, the world's biggest fiber cement products maker, on
Friday posted an 80 percent fall in fiscal first quarter net
profit and revised down its full-year earnings due to an
uncertain U.S. economic recovery.
James Hardie, which generates two-thirds of its revenue in
Europe and the United States, reported net profit of $28.9
million for the three months ended June 30, down from $142.2
million a year ago.
Chief Executive Officer Louis Gries said the U.S. market "is
recovering more modestly than we assumed at the start of the
year."
(Reporting By Jane Wardell; Editing by Chris Reese)