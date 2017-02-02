SYDNEY Feb 3 Australia's James Hardie
Industries Plc, the world's biggest maker of fibre
cement home panelling, cut its guidance and said third-quarter
net profit fell 6 percent, as the company missed manufacturing
targets and forecast an uncertain future for the U.S. housing
market.
Net profit came in at $52.6 million for the three months to
Dec. 31, down from $56 million for the same period a year
earlier, the company said in a statement on Friday. That missed
the average forecast of analysts polled by Reuters, which was
for a quarterly profit of $61 million.
The company, which makes four-fifths of its sales in North
America and reports results in U.S. dollars, also lowered its
full-year profit forecast, warning that although U.S. housing
activity was improving, "market conditions remain somewhat
uncertain and some input costs remain volatile".
It forecast profit would be $245 million to $255 million,
paring back the $260 million to $290 million range it provided
in August last year, which forced analysts to trim their own
estimates.
Investors are keeping close watch on Australian companies
with major interests in the United States in light of a host of
protectionist trade and tariff policies promised by U.S.
President Donald Trump. James Hardie sells products for North
America from factories in eight U.S. states from Texas to
Illinois.
The company has said U.S. home improvement and housing
starts, which it has forecast would be 1.2 million to 1.3
million in the year to March 31, are vulnerable to a range of
input factors like interest rates.
In December, the U.S. Federal Reserve raised rates for the
second time in a decade and signalled it would raise them again
soon, citing the Trump administration's promises of tax cuts,
spending and deregulation.
