May 18 James Hardie Industries Plc, the
world's top fiber cement building materials maker, reported a 13
percent rise in full-year net profit on Thursday as a reduction
in compensation payouts for asbestos diseases boosted the bottom
line.
Net profit for the year ended March 31 came in at $276.5
million, compared with $244.4 million a year ago, as the company
benefited from a $38.6 million boost on reduced compensation
payouts.
The result beat the $231.96 million mean estimate of seven
analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Adjusted net profit,
excluding the reduced compensation payout, of $248.6 million was
just under the mid-range of the company's forecast of $245
million to $255 million.
Full-year sales grew 11 percent to $1.92 billion from $1.73
billion a year ago, largely on the back of strong volume sales
in its fiber cement business in North America, where James
Hardie makes four-fifths of its sales.
However, it also booked increased manufacturing costs due to
an increase in its North America manufacturing capacity.
"Improving the performance of our North America
manufacturing network remains a key focus for the business going
forward," James Hardie CEO Louis Gries said in a statement.
Fourth quarter net profit rose nearly 55 percent to $44.5
million from $28.8 million a year ago.
The company said it expected the "modest market growth and
more prolonged recovery of the U.S. housing market to continue
into fiscal year 2018."
It reiterated a forecast from February that its North
America Fiber Cement segment expects an earnings before interest
and tax (EBIT) margin of 20 percent to 25 percent.
The Australian company had slashed its full-year adjusted
net profit forecast in its third-quarter results announcement in
February, warning of uncertainty in the U.S. housing market.
