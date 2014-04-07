BRIEF-Trevali announces deal to purchase Glencore's producing Rosh Pinah, Perkoa zinc mines
* Underwriters to buy on bought deal basis, 191.7 million subscription receipts of trevali for C$1.20/subscription receipt
April 7 James River Coal Co filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Monday after struggling with weak prices.
The company said it would continue to evaluate potential alternatives such as a capital investment through a plan of reorganization or a sale of one or more parts.
James River said it expected mining operations and customer shipments to continue throughout the restructuring process. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Trevali announces agreement to purchase glencore's producing rosh pinah and perkoa zinc mines- creating a premier global zinc producer
