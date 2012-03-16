LONDON, March 16 Ian Fleming's estate has
signed a 10-year deal with the Random House Group to publish the
James Bond backlist both in print and e-book format, the
publishing company said on Friday.
Random imprint Vintage Books acquired the rights to
Fleming's 14 Bond books as well as two non-fiction titles.
The deal, the terms of which were not disclosed, represents
a homecoming of sorts for the author whose first 007 novel
"Casino Royale" was published in 1953 by Jonathan Cape, a sister
imprint of Vintage.
The Bond catalogue is one of the most prized in publishing,
with global sales totalling more than 100 million copies and the
knock-on effect of the hugely successful film franchise which
continues to run today.
With the original James Bond movie "Dr. No" celebrating its
50th anniversary this year, and the release later in 2012 of new
Bond film "Skyfall", there will be plenty of buzz to build on.
"We are delighted to be reuniting James Bond with his
original publisher," said Corinne Turner, managing director of
Ian Fleming Publications Ltd, the family company which has until
now published Bond e-books under its own imprint.
"This new deal, incorporating both print and e-book formats,
represents a significant step-change for Ian Fleming and his
work," Turner added.
Vintage acquired exclusive rights to the Bond novels in
English everywhere except for the United States and Canada.
The books will be re-launched this summer in two styles -
one under the Vintage paperback imprint and one in Vintage
Classics, as well as in e-book format.
Vintage will take over as James Bond publishers from Penguin
in April.
(Reporting by Mike Collett-White; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte)