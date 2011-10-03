* FY pretax profit 38.5 mln stg vs 35.8 mln stg yr ago

Oct 3 Floorings manufacturer James Halstead Plc posted its highest full-year pretax profit, driven by a surge in international sales, especially in Australia and Germany, and said expanding global operations would boost growth.

The company, which has worked on the event centre at the Nürburgring F1 grand prix circuit in Germany and Niagara Falls Convention Centre in Canada, also raised its final dividend by 4.5 percent to 9.8 pence a share.

July-June pretax profit rose to 38.5 million pounds from 35.8 million pounds a year ago.

Revenue rose 15 percent to 213.9 million pounds. Overseas sales climbed 22 percent.

James Halstead's shares, which have gained about a fifth of their value over the last year, closed at 427.38 pence on Friday on the London Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Anirban Sen in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)