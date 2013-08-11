BRIEF-P. Kevin Chase appointed chief information officer for Sempra Energy
* P. Kevin Chase appointed chief information officer for Sempra Energy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MELBOURNE Aug 12 Building materials maker James Hardie Industries reported a 19 percent rise in first quarter net operating profit on Monday, excluding asbestos liabilities, bolstered by higher sales volumes and prices.
Net operating profit rose to $52.0 million for the three months to June 30 from $43.8 million.
* P. Kevin Chase appointed chief information officer for Sempra Energy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Announces it has reached agreement on acquisition of tagetik
* Hunt mining corp says first shipment of concentrate from production activities at martha mine project