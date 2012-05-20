Nikkei slips on yen, uncertainty on Trump policies
TOKYO, Feb 20 Japanese shares fell for a third consecutive session on Monday as the yen's gains and uncertainty about U.S. economic policies prompted profit-taking.
May 21 Australia's James Hardie Industries Ltd on Monday reported a 4 percent fall in fourth-quarter profit, in line with forecasts, and said it is expecting only a slight improvement in the market over the year ahead.
Net operating profit for the three months to March 31, excluding asbestos and tax adjustments, came in at $32.1 million, down from US$33.3 million a year ago.
Forecasts had been for a fourth-quarter profit of US$32.9 million at the fibre cement products manufacturer, which makes most of its profit in the United States, according to a Reuters survey of four analysts.
Full-year profits dropped 20 percent to $140 million, in line with the company's guidance of $130-140 million. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu in WELLINGTON; Editing by John Mair)
SYDNEY, Feb 20 Asian share markets were mixed on Monday as political uncertainty globally kept the mood cautious, while the U.S. dollar recouped early losses ahead of a busy week for Federal Reserve speakers.
Feb 19 General Motors Co shares could climb by as much as 35 percent if it succeeds in selling its European Opel brand and focuses on its healthier markets, Barron's said on Sunday.