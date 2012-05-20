May 21 Australia's James Hardie Industries Ltd on Monday reported a 4 percent fall in fourth-quarter profit, in line with forecasts, and said it is expecting only a slight improvement in the market over the year ahead.

Net operating profit for the three months to March 31, excluding asbestos and tax adjustments, came in at $32.1 million, down from US$33.3 million a year ago.

Forecasts had been for a fourth-quarter profit of US$32.9 million at the fibre cement products manufacturer, which makes most of its profit in the United States, according to a Reuters survey of four analysts.

Full-year profits dropped 20 percent to $140 million, in line with the company's guidance of $130-140 million. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu in WELLINGTON; Editing by John Mair)