WELLINGTON Nov 15 Australian building materials maker James Hardie Industries Ltd said it expected the U.S. housing market would improve next year even as the country faces the risk of tax increases.

"Most of us feel that even if we have some bumps, not shocks, on tax rates and stuff like that, the housing market will still grow. It may not grow at the optimum rate but it will still grow," James Hardie Chief Executive Louis Gries told reporters on Thursday.

"We think there will be at least some increase in housing next year over this year."

Earlier on Thursday the company, which makes two-thirds of its sales in the United States and Europe, announced a fall in profits for the second quarter and half year.