By Naomi Tajitsu
Aug 13 Australian building materials group James
Hardie Industries Ltd beat forecasts for its quarterly
profit on Monday on growing U.S. demand, but its shares fell as
it pointed to an uncertain U.S. outlook and weaker conditions in
Australia.
The world's largest maker of fibre cement products forecast
full-year 2012/13 earnings before one-off items of $140-$160
million, which it said was lower than analysts' forecasts for
$156-$177 million.
For the three months to June 30, James Hardie reported a net
operating profit, excluding asbestos and tax adjustments, of
$43.8 million, above market forecasts of $42.3 million and $39.4
million a year ago.
"They said the rate of improvement in the U.S. is uncertain
and I suspect that people were hoping the outlook would be more
positive," said Beulah Capital portfolio manager Tom Elliott.
"They're also saying that the market environment in
Australia is deteriorating, so when you look at it there's not
too much to get excited about."
James Hardie shares, which have been rising for the past two
months, fell 6 percent to a one-month low.
The company said it was seeing the "very early stages" of a
recovery in the U.S. residential market, one of its major export
markets, but noted that the extent and rate of improvement were
uncertain.
"The U.S. housing market continues to be inhibited by tight
credit conditions, excess inventory, low levels of consumer
confidence and elevated levels of unemployment," it said in a
statement.
At the same time, the Australian housing market was
deteriorating toward cyclical lows, it said.
Net sales came in at $339.7 million and earnings rose 2
percent to $57.7 million before interest and taxes, and
excluding asbestos and tax adjustments.