SYDNEY Feb 10 Australia's James Hardie Industries said on Friday the Australian High Court has dismissed the Australian Taxation Office's appeal against a tax battle that James Hardie won last year.

The tax office must now refund A$248 million ($267.99 million) plus interest estimated by James Hardie at about A$63 million and a portion of the legal cost, the company said in a statement.

If the refund is received before March 31, James Hardie said it will contribute 35 percent of the refunded amount to its asbestos compensation fund in July 2012.

The government's tax claim arose from computation of net capital gains arising from an internal restructure carried out in 1998. ($1 = 0.9254 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram)