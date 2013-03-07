* Cuts production capacity by 3 million tons
By Kanika Sikka
March 7 James River Coal Co said it
slashed production and cut jobs over the past few months to cope
with weak demand and rising costs, but analysts reckon the
company might still run out of cash in a few quarters if demand
does not pick up.
Shares of the heavily indebted company fell as much as 14
percent to a three-month low of $2.20 after it reported a
bigger-than-expected quarterly loss as sales declined for the
third time in a row.
James River Coal said available liquidity as of Dec. 31 was
$135.9 million, prompting analysts at Raymond James and Tudor
Pickering Holt to say there could be a cash shortage within five
quarters.
The Richmond, Virginia-based company's debt of $546.4
million as of Dec. 31 is almost six times its market
capitalization.
Chief Executive Peter Socha said on a conference call that
he had options to deal with liquidity issues, but declined to
share details.
"Tough times in the coal markets have weighed on the smaller
cap players, exhibited by (James River Coal's) weak quarterly
report," Raymond James analyst Andrew Coleman said.
Consumption of thermal coal, used in power generation, fell
to its lowest level in two decades in the United States last
year as power producers moved to cheaper natural gas. Demand for
steelmaking coal too has been soft.
To deal with weak demand, James River Coal cut its
production capacity by about 30 percent in the Central
Appalachia region in eastern United States, it said.
The company also laid off 400 people. It had 2,405 employees
as of Dec. 31, 2011, the most recent period for which job data
is available.
James River Coal suspended production at five underground
mines and reduced output at three surface mines in Central
Appalachia (CAPP), cutting capacity by 3 million tons.
Production from the region accounted for over three-quarters
of the total output of 9.5 million tons in 2012.
"Without further details, we would assume that all the
impinged capacity was thermal coal, likely resulting in James
River selling as much met coal as thermal coal from CAPP in
2013," Brean Capital analyst Lucas Pipes said.
Peabody Energy Corp, the largest coal producer in
the United States, reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly
loss due to cost cuts.
U.S. thermal coal miners, primed for a recovery in demand,
will have to wait for up to a year while stockpiles are run down
before profiting from the fuel's return to being the cheap
alternative to natural gas in power generation.
"We will not be issuing production or cost guidance at this
time. There are just too many moving pieces," Socha said.
The company's net loss widened to $76.9 million, or $2.21
per share, in the fourth quarter, from $28.5 million, or 82
cents per share, a year earlier. Excluding items, it lost $1.59
per share.
Total revenue fell about 32 percent to $232.2 million.
Analysts on average had expected a loss of $1.41 per share
on revenue of $244.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Shares of James River Coal, whose market capitalization has
fallen to about $92 million from more than $1.50 billion in less
than four years, were down 8 percent at $2.34 by early afternoon
on the Nasdaq.