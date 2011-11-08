* Q3 adj $0.09 loss/shr vs est. EPS $0.17 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees coal shipments of 2.4 million tons in 2012
* Shares fall 5 percent pre-market
(Adds details, updates shares)
Nov 4 James River Coal Co posted a
surprise quarterly loss, as the U.S. miner missed a couple of
lucrative steel-making coal shipments and saw a steep rise in
costs, sending its shares down 5 percent before the bell.
Coal sales revenue rose 71 percent to $291.5 million, but
cost of coal sold nearly doubled to $245.2 million, hurting
profit.
"We were disappointed to miss a couple of very valuable
metallurgical coal shipments, but this was only an issue of
timing not market conditions," Chief Executive Peter Socha said
in a statement.
Like its peers Arch Coal , Alpha Natural Resources
and Patriot Coal , James River has been looking
to grow its presence in the metallurgical or steel-making coal
market.
Net loss was $3.7 million, or 11 cents a share, compared
with a net income of $9.2 million, or 33 cents a share, a
year-ago.
According to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, adjusted loss was 9
cents a share, compared with analysts' expectations of a profit
of 17 cents a share.
Revenue rose to $303.9 million.
Analysts had expected revenue of $337.2 million.
Shares of the company were down 5 percent at $9.90 in
pre-market trade on Tuesday. They closed at $10.38 on Monday on
Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty, Sriraj Kalluvila)