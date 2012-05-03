* Q1 loss $0.45/shr vs est loss $0.65/shr

May 2 U.S. coal miner James River Coal Co posted a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss as shipments of metallurgical coal rose and it cut back on costs, sending the company's shares up 4 percent.

In the first quarter, James River sold metallurgical coal worth $103.2 million from the Central Appalachia region. It did not have any sales of met coal, used to make steel, in the year-ago period.

Over the last one year, James River has diversified into the more lucrative metallurgical coal as the market for thermal coal remains weak on lower demand from utilities such as power companies.

The company had said in March that it expects the demand for metallurgical coal to rebound in the second half of the year.

Richmond, Virginia-based James River, which has sold out its thermal coal for this year, said total coal shipments in the first quarter rose 47 percent to 3.1 million tons.

"The beat was primarily due to lower-than-expected realized costs in both the company's CAPP and Illinois Basin segments, versus our estimates," said Lucas Pipes, an analyst with Brean Murray, Carret & Co.

First-quarter net loss increased to $15.7 million, or 45 cents a share, but were still below the 65 cents per share loss that analysts were expecting.

It had a loss of $7.6 million, or 28 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter.

Coal sales rose 70 percent in the first quarter to $279.8 million. Analysts on an average were expecting the company to post a revenue of $277.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

VOLATILE MARKET

James River said it is withdrawing its 2012 capital expenditure forecast of $125 million due to a volatile coal market.

The demand for metallurgical coal is uncertain due to a slowdown in the global economy.

"We believe that although cost reduction was a necessary step for the company, it remains highly vulnerable to sustained low thermal coal prices..." analyst Pipes said.

Demand for metallurgical coal had shot up in early 2011 on strong appetite from Asian steelmakers and supply shortages due to floods in the top producer, Australia.

But a global slowdown and a resurgent post-flood production in Australia have hurt export demand for U.S. met coal, which is generally more expensive to mine.

