March 7 James River Coal Co said it
suspended production at five underground mines and reduced
output at three surface mines in Central Appalachia, cutting
production capacity by 3 million tons.
The company, one of the leading coal producers in Central
Appalachia and the Illinois Basin, also said it cut about 400
jobs. [ID: nPnPH72694]
James River Coal's net loss widened to $76.9 million, or
$2.21 per share, in the fourth quarter from $28.5 million, or 82
cents per share, a year earlier.
Global prices of steel-making coal slumped 50 percent in
2012 on reduced demand, while those for thermal coal fell 16
percent as a large number of U.S. power producers switched to
cleaner natural gas.